2119 Bigmouth Hook
2119 Bigmouth Hook

2119 Bigmouth Hook · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Bigmouth Hook, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Bigmouth Hook have any available units?
2119 Bigmouth Hook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Bigmouth Hook have?
Some of 2119 Bigmouth Hook's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Bigmouth Hook currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Bigmouth Hook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Bigmouth Hook pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 Bigmouth Hook is pet friendly.
Does 2119 Bigmouth Hook offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Bigmouth Hook offers parking.
Does 2119 Bigmouth Hook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Bigmouth Hook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Bigmouth Hook have a pool?
No, 2119 Bigmouth Hook does not have a pool.
Does 2119 Bigmouth Hook have accessible units?
No, 2119 Bigmouth Hook does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Bigmouth Hook have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 Bigmouth Hook does not have units with dishwashers.

