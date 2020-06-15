Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2118 Wilson Boulevard
Last updated September 25 2019 at 4:22 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2118 Wilson Boulevard
2118 Wilson
·
No Longer Available
Location
2118 Wilson, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1290; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1190.00; IMRID14491
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2118 Wilson Boulevard have any available units?
2118 Wilson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2118 Wilson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Wilson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Wilson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Wilson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2118 Wilson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Wilson Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2118 Wilson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Wilson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Wilson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2118 Wilson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Wilson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2118 Wilson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Wilson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Wilson Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Wilson Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Wilson Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
