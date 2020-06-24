All apartments in San Antonio
2116 Mossy Creek Court
2116 Mossy Creek Court

2116 Mossy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Mossy Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Reynolds plan - 2 story home with 1973 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The laundry room is conveniently located upstaits with all bedrooms. Features upstairs game room, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Mossy Creek Court have any available units?
2116 Mossy Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Mossy Creek Court have?
Some of 2116 Mossy Creek Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Mossy Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Mossy Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Mossy Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Mossy Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Mossy Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Mossy Creek Court offers parking.
Does 2116 Mossy Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Mossy Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Mossy Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2116 Mossy Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Mossy Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2116 Mossy Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Mossy Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Mossy Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
