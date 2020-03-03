All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2115 WESTVALE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2115 WESTVALE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2115 WESTVALE DR

2115 Westvale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2115 Westvale Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Lackland Terrace

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, One Story Home Close to Lackland Air Force Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 WESTVALE DR have any available units?
2115 WESTVALE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2115 WESTVALE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2115 WESTVALE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 WESTVALE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2115 WESTVALE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2115 WESTVALE DR offer parking?
No, 2115 WESTVALE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2115 WESTVALE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 WESTVALE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 WESTVALE DR have a pool?
No, 2115 WESTVALE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2115 WESTVALE DR have accessible units?
No, 2115 WESTVALE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 WESTVALE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 WESTVALE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 WESTVALE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 WESTVALE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio