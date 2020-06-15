All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2111 Catfish Pond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2111 Catfish Pond
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:27 AM

2111 Catfish Pond

2111 Catfish Pond · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2111 Catfish Pond, San Antonio, TX 78224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Catfish Pond have any available units?
2111 Catfish Pond has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2111 Catfish Pond currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Catfish Pond isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Catfish Pond pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Catfish Pond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2111 Catfish Pond offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Catfish Pond does offer parking.
Does 2111 Catfish Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Catfish Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Catfish Pond have a pool?
No, 2111 Catfish Pond does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Catfish Pond have accessible units?
No, 2111 Catfish Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Catfish Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Catfish Pond has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Catfish Pond have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 Catfish Pond does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2111 Catfish Pond?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity