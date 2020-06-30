All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 211 VEDA MAE # W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
211 VEDA MAE # W
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

211 VEDA MAE # W

211 Veda Mae Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 Veda Mae Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2/1 DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SAN ANTONIO - BEAUTIFUL 2/1 DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SAN ANTONIO

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5625085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have any available units?
211 VEDA MAE # W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 211 VEDA MAE # W currently offering any rent specials?
211 VEDA MAE # W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 VEDA MAE # W pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 VEDA MAE # W is pet friendly.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W offer parking?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not offer parking.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have a pool?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not have a pool.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have accessible units?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not have accessible units.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio