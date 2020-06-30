Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
211 VEDA MAE # W
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
211 VEDA MAE # W
211 Veda Mae Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
211 Veda Mae Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2/1 DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SAN ANTONIO - BEAUTIFUL 2/1 DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SAN ANTONIO
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5625085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have any available units?
211 VEDA MAE # W doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 211 VEDA MAE # W currently offering any rent specials?
211 VEDA MAE # W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 VEDA MAE # W pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 VEDA MAE # W is pet friendly.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W offer parking?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not offer parking.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have a pool?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not have a pool.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have accessible units?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not have accessible units.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 VEDA MAE # W have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 VEDA MAE # W does not have units with air conditioning.
