211 NATALEN AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Midtown at it's best with a price that will not break the bank. Remodeled 1/1 located in a boutique 26 unit apartment community with a lushly landscaped swimming pool area, large mature oaks & pecan trees, walking areas for your pets and these units are not cookie cutter. If you want a home that personifies your own personality then come down & take a look at the 211 Off Broadway. No two units are remodeled alike. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, 8' eat up bar. Full kitchen suite