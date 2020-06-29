211 NATALEN AVE

Amenities
Midtown at it's best with a price that will not break the bank. Remodeled 1/1 located in a boutique 26 unit apartment community with a lushly landscaped swimming pool area, large mature oaks & pecan trees, walking areas for your pets and these units are not cookie cutter. If you want a home that personifies your own personality then come down & take a look at the 211 Off Broadway. No two units are remodeled alike. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, 8' eat up bar. Full kitchen suite