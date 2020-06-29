All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
211 NATALEN AVE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

211 NATALEN AVE

211 Natalen Avenue · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Mahncke Park
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

211 Natalen Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Midtown at it's best with a price that will not break the bank. Remodeled 1/1 located in a boutique 26 unit apartment community with a lushly landscaped swimming pool area, large mature oaks & pecan trees, walking areas for your pets and these units are not cookie cutter. If you want a home that personifies your own personality then come down & take a look at the 211 Off Broadway. No two units are remodeled alike. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, 8' eat up bar. Full kitchen suite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 NATALEN AVE have any available units?
211 NATALEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 NATALEN AVE have?
Some of 211 NATALEN AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 NATALEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
211 NATALEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 NATALEN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 NATALEN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 211 NATALEN AVE offer parking?
No, 211 NATALEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 211 NATALEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 NATALEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 NATALEN AVE have a pool?
Yes, 211 NATALEN AVE has a pool.
Does 211 NATALEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 211 NATALEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 NATALEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 NATALEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
