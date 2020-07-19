211 El Monte Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION - NICE 3/2 IN OLMOS TERRACE PARK (SA) WITH WOOD/TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. KITCHEN IS UPDATE WITH GRANITE/STAINLESS STEEL COUNTERTOPS. KEEP WARM WITH THE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE NESTLED IN THE LIVING ROOM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITY AND WALK-IN CLOSET.



SAN ANTONIO I.S.D.



(RLNE4477126)