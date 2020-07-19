All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 211 El Monte Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
211 El Monte Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

211 El Monte Blvd.

211 El Monte Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

211 El Monte Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78212
Olmos Park Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION - NICE 3/2 IN OLMOS TERRACE PARK (SA) WITH WOOD/TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. KITCHEN IS UPDATE WITH GRANITE/STAINLESS STEEL COUNTERTOPS. KEEP WARM WITH THE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE NESTLED IN THE LIVING ROOM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITY AND WALK-IN CLOSET.

SAN ANTONIO I.S.D.

(RLNE4477126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 El Monte Blvd. have any available units?
211 El Monte Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 El Monte Blvd. have?
Some of 211 El Monte Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 El Monte Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
211 El Monte Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 El Monte Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 El Monte Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 211 El Monte Blvd. offer parking?
No, 211 El Monte Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 211 El Monte Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 El Monte Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 El Monte Blvd. have a pool?
No, 211 El Monte Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 211 El Monte Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 211 El Monte Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 211 El Monte Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 El Monte Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio