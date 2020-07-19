211 El Monte Blvd.

211 El Monte Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78212 Olmos Park Terrace
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION - NICE 3/2 IN OLMOS TERRACE PARK (SA) WITH WOOD/TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. KITCHEN IS UPDATE WITH GRANITE/STAINLESS STEEL COUNTERTOPS. KEEP WARM WITH THE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE NESTLED IN THE LIVING ROOM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITY AND WALK-IN CLOSET.
SAN ANTONIO I.S.D.
(RLNE4477126)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
