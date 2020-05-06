Rent Calculator
211 ADDAX DR
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM
211 ADDAX DR
211 Addax Drive
No Longer Available
Location
211 Addax Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy single story home located off of Cherry Ridge and 410 West. This home has been remodeled and is in move in ready condition! Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 ADDAX DR have any available units?
211 ADDAX DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 211 ADDAX DR currently offering any rent specials?
211 ADDAX DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 ADDAX DR pet-friendly?
No, 211 ADDAX DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 211 ADDAX DR offer parking?
Yes, 211 ADDAX DR offers parking.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have a pool?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not have a pool.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have accessible units?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not have accessible units.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not have units with air conditioning.
