All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 211 ADDAX DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
211 ADDAX DR
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

211 ADDAX DR

211 Addax Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

211 Addax Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy single story home located off of Cherry Ridge and 410 West. This home has been remodeled and is in move in ready condition! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 ADDAX DR have any available units?
211 ADDAX DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 211 ADDAX DR currently offering any rent specials?
211 ADDAX DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 ADDAX DR pet-friendly?
No, 211 ADDAX DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 211 ADDAX DR offer parking?
Yes, 211 ADDAX DR offers parking.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have a pool?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not have a pool.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have accessible units?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not have accessible units.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 ADDAX DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 ADDAX DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio