Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
21002 EL SUELO BUENO
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

21002 EL SUELO BUENO

21002 El Suelo Bueno · No Longer Available
Location

21002 El Suelo Bueno, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Large 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath (2700+sf) on corner lot in Stone Oak! Front room is a spacious living room/dining room combo with wood flooring. Island kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), solid counter tops, and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room w/ wood-burning fireplace! All bedrooms & large game room upstairs. Huge master suite w/ sitting area & upgraded master bath. Backyard fenced. Includes access to neighborhood community pool. Acclaimed NEISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21002 EL SUELO BUENO have any available units?
21002 EL SUELO BUENO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21002 EL SUELO BUENO have?
Some of 21002 EL SUELO BUENO's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21002 EL SUELO BUENO currently offering any rent specials?
21002 EL SUELO BUENO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21002 EL SUELO BUENO pet-friendly?
No, 21002 EL SUELO BUENO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21002 EL SUELO BUENO offer parking?
Yes, 21002 EL SUELO BUENO offers parking.
Does 21002 EL SUELO BUENO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21002 EL SUELO BUENO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21002 EL SUELO BUENO have a pool?
Yes, 21002 EL SUELO BUENO has a pool.
Does 21002 EL SUELO BUENO have accessible units?
No, 21002 EL SUELO BUENO does not have accessible units.
Does 21002 EL SUELO BUENO have units with dishwashers?
No, 21002 EL SUELO BUENO does not have units with dishwashers.
