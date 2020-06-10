21002 EL SUELO BUENO

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Large 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath (2700+sf) on corner lot in Stone Oak! Front room is a spacious living room/dining room combo with wood flooring. Island kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), solid counter tops, and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room w/ wood-burning fireplace! All bedrooms & large game room upstairs. Huge master suite w/ sitting area & upgraded master bath. Backyard fenced. Includes access to neighborhood community pool. Acclaimed NEISD schools!