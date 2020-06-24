Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
210-Virginia Blvd
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210-Virginia Blvd
210 Virginia Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
210 Virginia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Down Town - Nice refurbished 2/1 with privacy fenced back yard. locked down town close to everything, walking distance to river center mall, Alamodome, Via route and more.
For more information go to www.hancerealty.com
(RLNE4690867)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210-Virginia Blvd have any available units?
210-Virginia Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 210-Virginia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
210-Virginia Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210-Virginia Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 210-Virginia Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 210-Virginia Blvd offer parking?
No, 210-Virginia Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 210-Virginia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210-Virginia Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210-Virginia Blvd have a pool?
No, 210-Virginia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 210-Virginia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 210-Virginia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 210-Virginia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 210-Virginia Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210-Virginia Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 210-Virginia Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
