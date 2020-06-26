Rent Calculator
210 Merida St
Last updated November 30 2019 at 3:43 AM
210 Merida St
210 Merida Street
No Longer Available
Location
210 Merida Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute one story apartment 2 bedroom 1 bath with parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 Merida St have any available units?
210 Merida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 210 Merida St currently offering any rent specials?
210 Merida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Merida St pet-friendly?
No, 210 Merida St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 210 Merida St offer parking?
Yes, 210 Merida St offers parking.
Does 210 Merida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Merida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Merida St have a pool?
No, 210 Merida St does not have a pool.
Does 210 Merida St have accessible units?
No, 210 Merida St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Merida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Merida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Merida St have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Merida St does not have units with air conditioning.
