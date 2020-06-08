Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
210 Bank St.
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210 Bank St.
210 Bank
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
210 Bank, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Has an additional finished building in the back yard with a bedroom, bathroom, and an unfinished kitchen that is additional to the square footage, Centrally located, close to highways !
(RLNE4915022)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 Bank St. have any available units?
210 Bank St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 210 Bank St. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Bank St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Bank St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Bank St. is pet friendly.
Does 210 Bank St. offer parking?
No, 210 Bank St. does not offer parking.
Does 210 Bank St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Bank St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Bank St. have a pool?
No, 210 Bank St. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Bank St. have accessible units?
No, 210 Bank St. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Bank St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Bank St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Bank St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Bank St. does not have units with air conditioning.
