All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 210 Bank St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
210 Bank St.
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

210 Bank St.

210 Bank · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

210 Bank, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Has an additional finished building in the back yard with a bedroom, bathroom, and an unfinished kitchen that is additional to the square footage, Centrally located, close to highways !

(RLNE4915022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Bank St. have any available units?
210 Bank St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 210 Bank St. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Bank St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Bank St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Bank St. is pet friendly.
Does 210 Bank St. offer parking?
No, 210 Bank St. does not offer parking.
Does 210 Bank St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Bank St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Bank St. have a pool?
No, 210 Bank St. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Bank St. have accessible units?
No, 210 Bank St. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Bank St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Bank St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Bank St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Bank St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio