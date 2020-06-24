Rent Calculator
209 W SILVER SANDS DR
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM
209 W SILVER SANDS DR
209 W Silver Sands Dr
·
No Longer Available
209 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
Pretty second floor unit. Centrally located and quiet complex. Covered parking in rear of building. Walk in closet in bedroom. Large balcony off living area.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have any available units?
209 W SILVER SANDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 209 W SILVER SANDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
209 W SILVER SANDS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W SILVER SANDS DR pet-friendly?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR offer parking?
Yes, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR offers parking.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have a pool?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have a pool.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have accessible units?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
