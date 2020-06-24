All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 209 W SILVER SANDS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
209 W SILVER SANDS DR
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

209 W SILVER SANDS DR

209 W Silver Sands Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

209 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Pretty second floor unit. Centrally located and quiet complex. Covered parking in rear of building. Walk in closet in bedroom. Large balcony off living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have any available units?
209 W SILVER SANDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 209 W SILVER SANDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
209 W SILVER SANDS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W SILVER SANDS DR pet-friendly?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR offer parking?
Yes, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR offers parking.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have a pool?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have a pool.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have accessible units?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio