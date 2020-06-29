Rent Calculator
207 W Johnson
207 West Johnson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
207 West Johnson Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Arsenal
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute historic home near downtown San Antonio 1 block from riverwalk, bike trail, restaurants, and parks.
2 bedroom/ 1 bath plus office with front/backyard.
Appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 W Johnson have any available units?
207 W Johnson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 207 W Johnson have?
Some of 207 W Johnson's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 207 W Johnson currently offering any rent specials?
207 W Johnson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 W Johnson pet-friendly?
No, 207 W Johnson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 207 W Johnson offer parking?
No, 207 W Johnson does not offer parking.
Does 207 W Johnson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 W Johnson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 W Johnson have a pool?
No, 207 W Johnson does not have a pool.
Does 207 W Johnson have accessible units?
No, 207 W Johnson does not have accessible units.
Does 207 W Johnson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 W Johnson has units with dishwashers.
