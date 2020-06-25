All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 206 W CEVALLOS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
206 W CEVALLOS
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

206 W CEVALLOS

206 West Cevallos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

206 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come tour this beautiful homey rental! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No carpet and cute backyard space! Pet restrictions do apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 W CEVALLOS have any available units?
206 W CEVALLOS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 206 W CEVALLOS currently offering any rent specials?
206 W CEVALLOS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 W CEVALLOS pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 W CEVALLOS is pet friendly.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS offer parking?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not offer parking.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have a pool?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not have a pool.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have accessible units?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not have accessible units.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio