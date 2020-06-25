Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 206 W CEVALLOS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
206 W CEVALLOS
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
206 W CEVALLOS
206 West Cevallos Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
206 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come tour this beautiful homey rental! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No carpet and cute backyard space! Pet restrictions do apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have any available units?
206 W CEVALLOS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 206 W CEVALLOS currently offering any rent specials?
206 W CEVALLOS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 W CEVALLOS pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 W CEVALLOS is pet friendly.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS offer parking?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not offer parking.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have a pool?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not have a pool.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have accessible units?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not have accessible units.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 W CEVALLOS have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 W CEVALLOS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio