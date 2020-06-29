All apartments in San Antonio
206 Dalton Alley
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:53 AM

206 Dalton Alley

206 Dalton Alley · No Longer Available
Location

206 Dalton Alley, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A 704 sq foot home sitting on over 3400 sq ft of land. Easy access to I-37 and I-35. Close to the Art District and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Dalton Alley have any available units?
206 Dalton Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 206 Dalton Alley currently offering any rent specials?
206 Dalton Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Dalton Alley pet-friendly?
No, 206 Dalton Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 206 Dalton Alley offer parking?
No, 206 Dalton Alley does not offer parking.
Does 206 Dalton Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Dalton Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Dalton Alley have a pool?
No, 206 Dalton Alley does not have a pool.
Does 206 Dalton Alley have accessible units?
No, 206 Dalton Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Dalton Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Dalton Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Dalton Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Dalton Alley does not have units with air conditioning.

