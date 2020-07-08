20522 Oak Farm

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning & unique 3/2.5 w/office + FLEX room Hill Country style home for rent in prestigious neighborhood of Stone Canyon. Modern updates throughout. Master down. Gourmet kitchen,a chef's dream w/marble countertops & all SS appliances including refrigerator. Elegant stained concrete floors are easy to maintain. Washer and dryer included. Wraparound deck overlooking a lush low maintenance yard. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities. Award winning schools. Easy access to main highways, close to restaurants & shops