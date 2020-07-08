All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:08 PM

20522 Oak Farm

20522 Oak Farm · No Longer Available
Location

20522 Oak Farm, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning & unique 3/2.5 w/office + FLEX room Hill Country style home for rent in prestigious neighborhood of Stone Canyon. Modern updates throughout. Master down. Gourmet kitchen,a chef's dream w/marble countertops & all SS appliances including refrigerator. Elegant stained concrete floors are easy to maintain. Washer and dryer included. Wraparound deck overlooking a lush low maintenance yard. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities. Award winning schools. Easy access to main highways, close to restaurants & shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20522 Oak Farm have any available units?
20522 Oak Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20522 Oak Farm have?
Some of 20522 Oak Farm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20522 Oak Farm currently offering any rent specials?
20522 Oak Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20522 Oak Farm pet-friendly?
No, 20522 Oak Farm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 20522 Oak Farm offer parking?
Yes, 20522 Oak Farm offers parking.
Does 20522 Oak Farm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20522 Oak Farm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20522 Oak Farm have a pool?
No, 20522 Oak Farm does not have a pool.
Does 20522 Oak Farm have accessible units?
No, 20522 Oak Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 20522 Oak Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 20522 Oak Farm does not have units with dishwashers.

