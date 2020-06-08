Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
205 DUMOULIN AVE
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:22 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 DUMOULIN AVE
205 Dumoulin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
205 Dumoulin Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 car Garage and 1700 sqft on corner lot with endless yard, Close to downtown. $1350 owner will include Refrigerator/ 1300 with no refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 DUMOULIN AVE have any available units?
205 DUMOULIN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 205 DUMOULIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
205 DUMOULIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 DUMOULIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 205 DUMOULIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 205 DUMOULIN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 205 DUMOULIN AVE offers parking.
Does 205 DUMOULIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 DUMOULIN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 DUMOULIN AVE have a pool?
No, 205 DUMOULIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 205 DUMOULIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 205 DUMOULIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 DUMOULIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 DUMOULIN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 DUMOULIN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 DUMOULIN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
