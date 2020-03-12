All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

205 Dumoulin

205 Dumoulin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

205 Dumoulin Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown 3 Bedroom with 2 bath and 2 car GARAGE - Denver Heights/Downtown 3 Bedroom with 2 bath and 2 car GARAGE on a corner lot! Close to the night life. Rare find!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4200032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Dumoulin have any available units?
205 Dumoulin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 205 Dumoulin currently offering any rent specials?
205 Dumoulin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Dumoulin pet-friendly?
No, 205 Dumoulin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 205 Dumoulin offer parking?
Yes, 205 Dumoulin offers parking.
Does 205 Dumoulin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Dumoulin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Dumoulin have a pool?
No, 205 Dumoulin does not have a pool.
Does 205 Dumoulin have accessible units?
No, 205 Dumoulin does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Dumoulin have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Dumoulin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Dumoulin have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Dumoulin does not have units with air conditioning.
