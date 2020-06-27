All apartments in San Antonio
203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102
203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102

203 Cloudcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Cloudcroft Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Inspiration Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Duplex in Northside ISD!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex features an open floor plan, stained concrete floors in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen island and includes refrigerator, stove, and built in microwave.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5080324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 have any available units?
203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 have?
Some of 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 offer parking?
No, 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 does not offer parking.
Does 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
