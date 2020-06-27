203 Cloudcroft Dr Apt 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Duplex in Northside ISD!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex features an open floor plan, stained concrete floors in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen island and includes refrigerator, stove, and built in microwave.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



