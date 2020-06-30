All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
2022 Hays St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

2022 Hays St

2022 Hays Street · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Hays Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Remodeled One Story - Cute one bedroom/one bath unit offer hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, gas stove and easy access to Downtown

(RLNE5245115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Hays St have any available units?
2022 Hays St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2022 Hays St currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Hays St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Hays St pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Hays St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2022 Hays St offer parking?
No, 2022 Hays St does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Hays St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Hays St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Hays St have a pool?
No, 2022 Hays St does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Hays St have accessible units?
No, 2022 Hays St does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Hays St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Hays St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Hays St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Hays St does not have units with air conditioning.

