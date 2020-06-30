Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2022 Hays St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2022 Hays St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2022 Hays St
2022 Hays Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2022 Hays Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Remodeled One Story - Cute one bedroom/one bath unit offer hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, gas stove and easy access to Downtown
(RLNE5245115)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2022 Hays St have any available units?
2022 Hays St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2022 Hays St currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Hays St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Hays St pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Hays St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2022 Hays St offer parking?
No, 2022 Hays St does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Hays St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Hays St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Hays St have a pool?
No, 2022 Hays St does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Hays St have accessible units?
No, 2022 Hays St does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Hays St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Hays St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Hays St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Hays St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio