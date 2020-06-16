20211 BRISTOL MESA

Amenities
Stunning 4BR,3BTH,3 car garage brick & masonry home in desirable Northeast ISD.Upgrades throughout: Tile and wood flooring, no carpet, 42 Inch cabinetry, granite countertops in kitchen,custom tiles in bathrooms, ceilings fans, stainless steel appliances, electric fireplace. Master & Office down. Roomy upstairs is a perfect retreat including huge game room & movie room! Enjoy functional floor plan that flows into spacious living room. Close proximity to offices ,schools ,shopping, restaurants, & parks.