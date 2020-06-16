All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 20211 BRISTOL MESA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
20211 BRISTOL MESA
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

20211 BRISTOL MESA

20211 Bristol Mesa · (210) 379-2244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20211 Bristol Mesa, San Antonio, TX 78259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 4BR,3BTH,3 car garage brick & masonry home in desirable Northeast ISD.Upgrades throughout: Tile and wood flooring, no carpet, 42 Inch cabinetry, granite countertops in kitchen,custom tiles in bathrooms, ceilings fans, stainless steel appliances, electric fireplace. Master & Office down. Roomy upstairs is a perfect retreat including huge game room & movie room! Enjoy functional floor plan that flows into spacious living room. Close proximity to offices ,schools ,shopping, restaurants, & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20211 BRISTOL MESA have any available units?
20211 BRISTOL MESA has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20211 BRISTOL MESA have?
Some of 20211 BRISTOL MESA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20211 BRISTOL MESA currently offering any rent specials?
20211 BRISTOL MESA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20211 BRISTOL MESA pet-friendly?
No, 20211 BRISTOL MESA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 20211 BRISTOL MESA offer parking?
Yes, 20211 BRISTOL MESA does offer parking.
Does 20211 BRISTOL MESA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20211 BRISTOL MESA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20211 BRISTOL MESA have a pool?
No, 20211 BRISTOL MESA does not have a pool.
Does 20211 BRISTOL MESA have accessible units?
No, 20211 BRISTOL MESA does not have accessible units.
Does 20211 BRISTOL MESA have units with dishwashers?
No, 20211 BRISTOL MESA does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20211 BRISTOL MESA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity