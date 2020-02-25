All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
201 W. Silver Sands #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
201 W. Silver Sands #8
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

201 W. Silver Sands #8

201 East Silver Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

201 East Silver Sands Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- ****UPSTAIRS SPACIOUS LIVING*****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5301461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have any available units?
201 W. Silver Sands #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 201 W. Silver Sands #8 currently offering any rent specials?
201 W. Silver Sands #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W. Silver Sands #8 pet-friendly?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 offer parking?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not offer parking.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have a pool?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not have a pool.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have accessible units?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio ApartmentsBexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance JacksonDowntown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park NorthwoodTerrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's CollegeSan Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's UniversityThe University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio