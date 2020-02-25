Sign Up
Last updated January 21 2020
201 W. Silver Sands #8
201 East Silver Sands Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
201 East Silver Sands Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- ****UPSTAIRS SPACIOUS LIVING*****
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5301461)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have any available units?
201 W. Silver Sands #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 201 W. Silver Sands #8 currently offering any rent specials?
201 W. Silver Sands #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W. Silver Sands #8 pet-friendly?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 offer parking?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not offer parking.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have a pool?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not have a pool.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have accessible units?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W. Silver Sands #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 W. Silver Sands #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
