Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
201 E Huisache
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:55 PM

201 E Huisache

201 East Huisache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 East Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio units available for immediate move-in! This property is close to everything (North St Marys, The Pearl, Broadway, downtown, University of Incarnate Word, Brackenridge Park). Very rare to find a studio available for this price in the area. Property is across from Barbaro Restaurant and VIA bus

+New appliances ( fridge, gas range,microwave)
+Central HVAC
+Stone Countertops

Property Features:
+Walking distance to The Pearl, Riverwalk,
+Multiple bus stops 1 block from property
+Less than 5 minute drive to 281 and 35
+Less than 10 minute drive to HEB Central Market,gas station, and pharmacy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E Huisache have any available units?
201 E Huisache doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E Huisache have?
Some of 201 E Huisache's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E Huisache currently offering any rent specials?
201 E Huisache is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E Huisache pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E Huisache is pet friendly.
Does 201 E Huisache offer parking?
No, 201 E Huisache does not offer parking.
Does 201 E Huisache have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E Huisache does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E Huisache have a pool?
No, 201 E Huisache does not have a pool.
Does 201 E Huisache have accessible units?
No, 201 E Huisache does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E Huisache have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E Huisache does not have units with dishwashers.
