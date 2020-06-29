201 E Huisache

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Studio units available for immediate move-in! This property is close to everything (North St Marys, The Pearl, Broadway, downtown, University of Incarnate Word, Brackenridge Park). Very rare to find a studio available for this price in the area. Property is across from Barbaro Restaurant and VIA bus



+New appliances ( fridge, gas range,microwave)

+Central HVAC

+Stone Countertops



Property Features:

+Walking distance to The Pearl, Riverwalk,

+Multiple bus stops 1 block from property

+Less than 5 minute drive to 281 and 35

+Less than 10 minute drive to HEB Central Market,gas station, and pharmacy