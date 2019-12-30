Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
201 BANK
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 BANK
201 Bank
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
201 Bank, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Check out this quaint unit available in booming southtown, close to shopping, dining, and more! Water bill taken care of by the landlord!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 BANK have any available units?
201 BANK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 201 BANK currently offering any rent specials?
201 BANK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 BANK pet-friendly?
No, 201 BANK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 201 BANK offer parking?
No, 201 BANK does not offer parking.
Does 201 BANK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 BANK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 BANK have a pool?
No, 201 BANK does not have a pool.
Does 201 BANK have accessible units?
No, 201 BANK does not have accessible units.
Does 201 BANK have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 BANK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 BANK have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 BANK does not have units with air conditioning.
