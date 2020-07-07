All apartments in San Antonio
2007 W MISTLETOE AVE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

2007 W MISTLETOE AVE

2007 West Mistletoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2007 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful single story home near Woodlawn Lake. Lots of natural light accompanied by warm wood floors, spacious rooms and a large backyard with patio! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have any available units?
2007 W MISTLETOE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have?
Some of 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2007 W MISTLETOE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE offer parking?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have a pool?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

