2007 W MISTLETOE AVE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM
2007 W MISTLETOE AVE
2007 West Mistletoe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2007 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful single story home near Woodlawn Lake. Lots of natural light accompanied by warm wood floors, spacious rooms and a large backyard with patio! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have any available units?
2007 W MISTLETOE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have?
Some of 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2007 W MISTLETOE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE offer parking?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have a pool?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
