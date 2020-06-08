2003 S San Jacinto St

2003 South San Jacinto Street, San Antonio, TX 78207 Avenida Guadalupe
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great efficiency apartment, recently updated inside. Refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave included upon move-in. Tenant pays CPS for electricity. Water is included with rent. Close to downtown UTSA campus, Southtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
