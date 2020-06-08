All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2003 S San Jacinto St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2003 S San Jacinto St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:57 PM

2003 S San Jacinto St

2003 South San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Avenida Guadalupe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2003 South San Jacinto Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great efficiency apartment, recently updated inside. Refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave included upon move-in. Tenant pays CPS for electricity. Water is included with rent. Close to downtown UTSA campus, Southtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 S San Jacinto St have any available units?
2003 S San Jacinto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 S San Jacinto St have?
Some of 2003 S San Jacinto St's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 S San Jacinto St currently offering any rent specials?
2003 S San Jacinto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 S San Jacinto St pet-friendly?
No, 2003 S San Jacinto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2003 S San Jacinto St offer parking?
No, 2003 S San Jacinto St does not offer parking.
Does 2003 S San Jacinto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 S San Jacinto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 S San Jacinto St have a pool?
No, 2003 S San Jacinto St does not have a pool.
Does 2003 S San Jacinto St have accessible units?
No, 2003 S San Jacinto St does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 S San Jacinto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 S San Jacinto St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio