2 Sable Vly

Amenities
~Beautiful 5 BR/4.5 bath Highland home in gated Mesa Grande w/a 3 car garage~Family room w/fireplace, formal living & dining~Kitchen w/quartz countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar, & an abundance of counter space~Master bedroom & guest room w/full baths downstairs~Soaring staircase leads upstairs to the game room & media room~3 more bedrooms, one w/a private bath, 2 w/a jack-and-jill bath~Covered patio & extensive decking~Sprinkler system & water softener~Pets allowed, but no aggressive dog breeds~