2 Sable Vly

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

~Beautiful 5 BR/4.5 bath Highland home in gated Mesa Grande w/a 3 car garage~Family room w/fireplace, formal living & dining~Kitchen w/quartz countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar, & an abundance of counter space~Master bedroom & guest room w/full baths downstairs~Soaring staircase leads upstairs to the game room & media room~3 more bedrooms, one w/a private bath, 2 w/a jack-and-jill bath~Covered patio & extensive decking~Sprinkler system & water softener~Pets allowed, but no aggressive dog breeds~