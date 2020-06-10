All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

2 Sable Vly

2 Sable Valley · No Longer Available
Location

2 Sable Valley, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
~Beautiful 5 BR/4.5 bath Highland home in gated Mesa Grande w/a 3 car garage~Family room w/fireplace, formal living & dining~Kitchen w/quartz countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar, & an abundance of counter space~Master bedroom & guest room w/full baths downstairs~Soaring staircase leads upstairs to the game room & media room~3 more bedrooms, one w/a private bath, 2 w/a jack-and-jill bath~Covered patio & extensive decking~Sprinkler system & water softener~Pets allowed, but no aggressive dog breeds~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sable Vly have any available units?
2 Sable Vly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Sable Vly have?
Some of 2 Sable Vly's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sable Vly currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sable Vly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sable Vly pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Sable Vly is pet friendly.
Does 2 Sable Vly offer parking?
Yes, 2 Sable Vly offers parking.
Does 2 Sable Vly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Sable Vly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sable Vly have a pool?
Yes, 2 Sable Vly has a pool.
Does 2 Sable Vly have accessible units?
No, 2 Sable Vly does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sable Vly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Sable Vly has units with dishwashers.
