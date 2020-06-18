All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 19950 Huebner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
19950 Huebner Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

19950 Huebner Road

19950 Huebner Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19950 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
Live right off Loop 1604 in this gorgeous community where you can relax and re-energize after a long day. An extraordinary lifestyle awaits you with access to a fully-equipped business center, conference room, library, Mediterranean pool, fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard. Interior features include a microwave, spacious floor plans, oval garden-tubs, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, ceramic tile entry, designer color schemes and washer and dryer hookups. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19950 Huebner Road have any available units?
19950 Huebner Road has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 19950 Huebner Road have?
Some of 19950 Huebner Road's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19950 Huebner Road currently offering any rent specials?
19950 Huebner Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19950 Huebner Road pet-friendly?
No, 19950 Huebner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 19950 Huebner Road offer parking?
No, 19950 Huebner Road does not offer parking.
Does 19950 Huebner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19950 Huebner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19950 Huebner Road have a pool?
Yes, 19950 Huebner Road has a pool.
Does 19950 Huebner Road have accessible units?
No, 19950 Huebner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19950 Huebner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19950 Huebner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19950 Huebner Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity