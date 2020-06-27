Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
19414 GRAN ROBLE
Last updated March 2 2020
19414 GRAN ROBLE
19414 Gran Roble
No Longer Available
Location
19414 Gran Roble, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home with VIEWS! Master bedroom with balcony upstairs. 2 other bedroom with shared bath upstairs. Secondary bedroom down with full bath. Close to major Highways and shopping areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19414 GRAN ROBLE have any available units?
19414 GRAN ROBLE doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 19414 GRAN ROBLE currently offering any rent specials?
19414 GRAN ROBLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19414 GRAN ROBLE pet-friendly?
No, 19414 GRAN ROBLE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 19414 GRAN ROBLE offer parking?
Yes, 19414 GRAN ROBLE offers parking.
Does 19414 GRAN ROBLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19414 GRAN ROBLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19414 GRAN ROBLE have a pool?
No, 19414 GRAN ROBLE does not have a pool.
Does 19414 GRAN ROBLE have accessible units?
No, 19414 GRAN ROBLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19414 GRAN ROBLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19414 GRAN ROBLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19414 GRAN ROBLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19414 GRAN ROBLE does not have units with air conditioning.
