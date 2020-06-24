Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1923 W KINGS HWY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1923 W KINGS HWY
1923 West Kings Highway
·
No Longer Available
Location
1923 West Kings Highway, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson
Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Large two bedroom, one bath apartment with off street parking in the Woodlawn area. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, stove and refrigerator. Great residential location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1923 W KINGS HWY have any available units?
1923 W KINGS HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1923 W KINGS HWY have?
Some of 1923 W KINGS HWY's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1923 W KINGS HWY currently offering any rent specials?
1923 W KINGS HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 W KINGS HWY pet-friendly?
No, 1923 W KINGS HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1923 W KINGS HWY offer parking?
No, 1923 W KINGS HWY does not offer parking.
Does 1923 W KINGS HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 W KINGS HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 W KINGS HWY have a pool?
No, 1923 W KINGS HWY does not have a pool.
Does 1923 W KINGS HWY have accessible units?
No, 1923 W KINGS HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 W KINGS HWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 W KINGS HWY does not have units with dishwashers.
