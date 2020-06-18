All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
1923 Dawson
1923 Dawson

1923 Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Dawson Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Privacy back yard fence; Central AC and new appliances

(RLNE5060567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Dawson have any available units?
1923 Dawson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1923 Dawson currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Dawson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Dawson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Dawson is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Dawson offer parking?
No, 1923 Dawson does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Dawson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Dawson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Dawson have a pool?
No, 1923 Dawson does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Dawson have accessible units?
No, 1923 Dawson does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Dawson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Dawson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Dawson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1923 Dawson has units with air conditioning.
