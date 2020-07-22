Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 19106 E BIRDSONG.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
19106 E BIRDSONG
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:16 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19106 E BIRDSONG
19106 Birdsong East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
19106 Birdsong East, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in The Gardens section off Stone Oak Parkway, this home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Easy maintenance tile floors in living areas, Available now and move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have any available units?
19106 E BIRDSONG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 19106 E BIRDSONG currently offering any rent specials?
19106 E BIRDSONG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19106 E BIRDSONG pet-friendly?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG offer parking?
Yes, 19106 E BIRDSONG offers parking.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have a pool?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have a pool.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have accessible units?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have accessible units.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with dishwashers?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with air conditioning?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Oak Ridge Apartments
11200 Perrin Beitel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio