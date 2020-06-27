Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
19106 E BIRDSONG
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM
19106 E BIRDSONG
19106 E Birdsong
No Longer Available
Location
19106 E Birdsong, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in The Gardens section off Stone Oak Parkway, this home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Easy maintenance tile floors in living areas, Available now and move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have any available units?
19106 E BIRDSONG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 19106 E BIRDSONG currently offering any rent specials?
19106 E BIRDSONG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19106 E BIRDSONG pet-friendly?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG offer parking?
Yes, 19106 E BIRDSONG offers parking.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have a pool?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have a pool.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have accessible units?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have accessible units.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with dishwashers?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with air conditioning?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have units with air conditioning.
