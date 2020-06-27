All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

19106 E BIRDSONG

19106 E Birdsong · No Longer Available
Location

19106 E Birdsong, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in The Gardens section off Stone Oak Parkway, this home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Easy maintenance tile floors in living areas, Available now and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have any available units?
19106 E BIRDSONG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 19106 E BIRDSONG currently offering any rent specials?
19106 E BIRDSONG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19106 E BIRDSONG pet-friendly?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG offer parking?
Yes, 19106 E BIRDSONG offers parking.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have a pool?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have a pool.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have accessible units?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have accessible units.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with dishwashers?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19106 E BIRDSONG have units with air conditioning?
No, 19106 E BIRDSONG does not have units with air conditioning.
