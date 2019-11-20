All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1910 LAKE PEIPSI.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1910 LAKE PEIPSI
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

1910 LAKE PEIPSI

1910 Lake Peipsi · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1910 Lake Peipsi, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Pet Friendly** Stunning Home in West Side Estonia Subdivision on a Cul-de-sac. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings & Upgrades Galore! Large Living Room Opens to a Gourmet Kitchen w/ a Huge Island/Breakfast Bar. Silestone Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED, Recessed Lighting, 42" Cabinets, Tiled Backsplash, Gas Stove & Bronze Fixtures. Other Upgrades are Water Softener, Tiled Showers, 2" Blinds Throughout & Plantation Shutters in the Front. Enjoy the Covered Patio, HOA Pool & Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 LAKE PEIPSI have any available units?
1910 LAKE PEIPSI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 LAKE PEIPSI have?
Some of 1910 LAKE PEIPSI's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 LAKE PEIPSI currently offering any rent specials?
1910 LAKE PEIPSI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 LAKE PEIPSI pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 LAKE PEIPSI is pet friendly.
Does 1910 LAKE PEIPSI offer parking?
Yes, 1910 LAKE PEIPSI offers parking.
Does 1910 LAKE PEIPSI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 LAKE PEIPSI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 LAKE PEIPSI have a pool?
Yes, 1910 LAKE PEIPSI has a pool.
Does 1910 LAKE PEIPSI have accessible units?
No, 1910 LAKE PEIPSI does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 LAKE PEIPSI have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 LAKE PEIPSI does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio