San Antonio, TX
1907 Buckeye Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

1907 Buckeye Ave

1907 Buckeye Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Buckeye Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally upgraded & brand new appliances, kitchen, flooring, ceiling fans, large shower and NO CARPET... Small backyard yard ! Perfect Place! Cheap utilities and easy living at this great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Buckeye Ave have any available units?
1907 Buckeye Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1907 Buckeye Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Buckeye Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Buckeye Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Buckeye Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1907 Buckeye Ave offer parking?
No, 1907 Buckeye Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Buckeye Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Buckeye Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Buckeye Ave have a pool?
No, 1907 Buckeye Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Buckeye Ave have accessible units?
No, 1907 Buckeye Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Buckeye Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Buckeye Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Buckeye Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Buckeye Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

