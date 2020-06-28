Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1902 WILSONS CREEK ST
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1902 WILSONS CREEK ST
1902 Wilsons Creek Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1902 Wilsons Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home located in the popular Adams Hill neighborhood. Easy access to 3 major highways. No backyard neighbors! Come take a look.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST have any available units?
1902 WILSONS CREEK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST currently offering any rent specials?
1902 WILSONS CREEK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST pet-friendly?
No, 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST offer parking?
Yes, 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST offers parking.
Does 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST have a pool?
No, 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST does not have a pool.
Does 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST have accessible units?
No, 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 WILSONS CREEK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
