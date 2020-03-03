All apartments in San Antonio
19 Bighorn Canyon

Location

19 Bighorn Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Big five bedroom home, very clean, chefs kitchen with corian counters, master down, four secondary bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Large Detached Garage. Gated community with a pool. Easy access to HWY 281, HEB and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Bighorn Canyon have any available units?
19 Bighorn Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 19 Bighorn Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
19 Bighorn Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Bighorn Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 19 Bighorn Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 19 Bighorn Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 19 Bighorn Canyon offers parking.
Does 19 Bighorn Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Bighorn Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Bighorn Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 19 Bighorn Canyon has a pool.
Does 19 Bighorn Canyon have accessible units?
No, 19 Bighorn Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Bighorn Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Bighorn Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Bighorn Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Bighorn Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
