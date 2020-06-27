All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

18915 La Verita

Location

18915 La Verita, San Antonio, TX 78258
The Vineyard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Gorgeous home in The Enclave @ The Vineyard w/4 bedrooms & a gameroom~Natural light abounds in this home~Family room w/fireplace, tall windows, soaring ceilings~Study/formal living & dining rooms off of the entry~Kitchen w/granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, gas cooking~Master bedroom down w/bay window, walk-in closet~Master bath w/whirlpool tub, separate shower, double vanity~Backyard has a covered deck, mature trees~Detached garage w/long driveway~Gated community w/pool access~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18915 La Verita have any available units?
18915 La Verita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18915 La Verita have?
Some of 18915 La Verita's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18915 La Verita currently offering any rent specials?
18915 La Verita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18915 La Verita pet-friendly?
Yes, 18915 La Verita is pet friendly.
Does 18915 La Verita offer parking?
Yes, 18915 La Verita offers parking.
Does 18915 La Verita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18915 La Verita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18915 La Verita have a pool?
Yes, 18915 La Verita has a pool.
Does 18915 La Verita have accessible units?
No, 18915 La Verita does not have accessible units.
Does 18915 La Verita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18915 La Verita has units with dishwashers.
