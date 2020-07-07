All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1880 Horal Drive

1880 Horal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1880 Horal Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Lease your new apartment home today and prepare to live a maintenance free lifestyle at an affordable price! Take your kids to the on-site playground, cool off on a hot San Antonio day in one of the pools or keep up with your fitness goals year-round in the fitness studio.

No matter how you like to spend your free time, you'll have a delightful apartment to come home to in a convenient location near I-410, Highway 151, Highway 90 and Ingram Park Mall.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Horal Drive have any available units?
1880 Horal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 Horal Drive have?
Some of 1880 Horal Drive's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Horal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Horal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Horal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Horal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1880 Horal Drive offer parking?
No, 1880 Horal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Horal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Horal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Horal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1880 Horal Drive has a pool.
Does 1880 Horal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1880 Horal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Horal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 Horal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

