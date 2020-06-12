18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

North San Antonio / Thousand Oaks unit w/



Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($100/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring,



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.



Reference Ad# 18661156



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group