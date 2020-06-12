All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258.
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258

18777 Stone Oak Parkway · (972) 748-3705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18777 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
North San Antonio / Thousand Oaks unit w/

Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($100/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring,

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 18661156

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 have any available units?
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 have?
Some of 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 currently offering any rent specials?
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 is pet friendly.
Does 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 offer parking?
Yes, 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 does offer parking.
Does 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 have a pool?
Yes, 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 has a pool.
Does 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 have accessible units?
Yes, 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 has accessible units.
Does 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 does not have units with dishwashers.
