18731 Redriver Trail, San Antonio, TX 78259 Redland Woods
Amenities
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Backyard Nestled In With Many Gorgeous Mature Trees - Privacy Fencing On Both Sides * Granite Countertops Installed June 2019 * Large Ceramic Tile Floors Downstairs * Open Floorplan * Large Family Room With Fireplace Open To Kitchen & Breakfast Area * All Bedrooms Upstairs * Huge Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet * 4th Bedroom Can Be Study or Second Living Area * Sprinkler System * Stucco Exterior * GREAT NEISD SCHOOLS * Convenient Location Near Loop 1604 & Redland Road
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18731 Redriver Trail have any available units?
18731 Redriver Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.