Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:54 AM

18731 Redriver Trail

18731 Redriver Trail · No Longer Available
Location

18731 Redriver Trail, San Antonio, TX 78259
Redland Woods

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Backyard Nestled In With Many Gorgeous Mature Trees - Privacy Fencing On Both Sides * Granite Countertops Installed June 2019 * Large Ceramic Tile Floors Downstairs * Open Floorplan * Large Family Room With Fireplace Open To Kitchen & Breakfast Area * All Bedrooms Upstairs * Huge Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet * 4th Bedroom Can Be Study or Second Living Area * Sprinkler System * Stucco Exterior * GREAT NEISD SCHOOLS * Convenient Location Near Loop 1604 & Redland Road

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18731 Redriver Trail have any available units?
18731 Redriver Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18731 Redriver Trail have?
Some of 18731 Redriver Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18731 Redriver Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18731 Redriver Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18731 Redriver Trail pet-friendly?
No, 18731 Redriver Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18731 Redriver Trail offer parking?
Yes, 18731 Redriver Trail offers parking.
Does 18731 Redriver Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18731 Redriver Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18731 Redriver Trail have a pool?
No, 18731 Redriver Trail does not have a pool.
Does 18731 Redriver Trail have accessible units?
No, 18731 Redriver Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18731 Redriver Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18731 Redriver Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
