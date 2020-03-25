All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 18606 ELMBROOK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
18606 ELMBROOK
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

18606 ELMBROOK

18606 Elmbrook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18606 Elmbrook, San Antonio, TX 78258
The Vineyard

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Recently Updated 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in Reagan HS District, Wood floors throughout, large kitchen with island, marble backsplash, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Soaring ceiling in the main living area with new handscraped. 2 dining & 3 living including a game room. Fireplace with modern decorative tile surround. Master bath-double vanity, separate jetted tub and shower. Large yard with sprinkler system. Resort-like community center includes 3 pools, covered pavilion, playground & sport court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18606 ELMBROOK have any available units?
18606 ELMBROOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18606 ELMBROOK have?
Some of 18606 ELMBROOK's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18606 ELMBROOK currently offering any rent specials?
18606 ELMBROOK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18606 ELMBROOK pet-friendly?
No, 18606 ELMBROOK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18606 ELMBROOK offer parking?
Yes, 18606 ELMBROOK offers parking.
Does 18606 ELMBROOK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18606 ELMBROOK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18606 ELMBROOK have a pool?
Yes, 18606 ELMBROOK has a pool.
Does 18606 ELMBROOK have accessible units?
No, 18606 ELMBROOK does not have accessible units.
Does 18606 ELMBROOK have units with dishwashers?
No, 18606 ELMBROOK does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio