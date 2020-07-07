All apartments in San Antonio
1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404

1847 Babcock Road · No Longer Available
Location

1847 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated floor plans include modern sleek lighting, new
cabinetry with upgraded hardware, brand new carpet & padding,
wood finished vinyl flooring and ceiling fans.

Our community also welcomes pets of all sizes and weights, however we do have some breed restrictions.

Oak Hills Village has exceptional service at a convenient location! Our residents enjoy the comfort of knowing that our professional management and maintenance staff are just a phone call away. Located at the southern end of the Medical Center, we are close to USAA and over 45 hospitals and medical care facilities, making us a prime location for employees and medical students. Were located close to everything in San Antonio, with easy access to I-10 and Loop 410. For service, location and price, come see us today at Oak Hills Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 have any available units?
1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 have?
Some of 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 is pet friendly.
Does 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 offer parking?
No, 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 does not offer parking.
Does 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 have a pool?
No, 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 have accessible units?
No, 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 Babcock Rd Unit: 404 does not have units with dishwashers.

