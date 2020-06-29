All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

18402 Rogers Bend

18402 Rogers Bend · No Longer Available
Location

18402 Rogers Bend, San Antonio, TX 78258
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TONS OF SPACE! 2900 SQ. FT. OVERSIZED GREENBELT LOT. ONE BEDROOM WITH ONE FULL BATH DOWN. HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. TONS OF CERAMIC TILE. CUL-DE-SAC LOT. LARGE BEDROOMS. STORAGE SHED IN BACK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18402 Rogers Bend have any available units?
18402 Rogers Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 18402 Rogers Bend currently offering any rent specials?
18402 Rogers Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18402 Rogers Bend pet-friendly?
No, 18402 Rogers Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18402 Rogers Bend offer parking?
Yes, 18402 Rogers Bend offers parking.
Does 18402 Rogers Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18402 Rogers Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18402 Rogers Bend have a pool?
No, 18402 Rogers Bend does not have a pool.
Does 18402 Rogers Bend have accessible units?
No, 18402 Rogers Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 18402 Rogers Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 18402 Rogers Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18402 Rogers Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 18402 Rogers Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

