1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE

Charm, elegance, design & beautifully restored! Welcome to 1834 W Magnolia! This 1792 sqft home features 1.5 stories w/bonus room/bedroom upstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, granite & island kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built-out attic, renovated restroom, fireplace, custom lighting, decorate windows in addition to replaced energy efficient windows, newer interior & exterior paint, ELFA closets from Container Store - all minutes away from Woodlawn Lake, centrally located in San Antonio!