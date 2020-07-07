All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM

1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE

1834 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1834 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charm, elegance, design & beautifully restored! Welcome to 1834 W Magnolia! This 1792 sqft home features 1.5 stories w/bonus room/bedroom upstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, granite & island kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built-out attic, renovated restroom, fireplace, custom lighting, decorate windows in addition to replaced energy efficient windows, newer interior & exterior paint, ELFA closets from Container Store - all minutes away from Woodlawn Lake, centrally located in San Antonio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE have?
Some of 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio