All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 18307 Valencia Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
18307 Valencia Vista
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

18307 Valencia Vista

18307 Valencia Vista · (210) 589-2376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18307 Valencia Vista, San Antonio, TX 78259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Popular Highland Home, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Floor Plan [3200+ SqFt]**FEATURES: Large Media Room [Up], 2 Living Areas [1 Up/1 Down], Spacious - Downstairs MASTER Bedroom w/Full Bath [Large Walk-In Closet, Separate Vanities, Walk-In Shower, Garden Tub], Large SECONDARY Bedrooms [2 Up/1 Down], Study/Office, Huge Island Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances [Gas Stove, Built-in Oven, Microwave, & Refrigerator]**[~1.5 - 8 Miles] Grocery/Shopping Centers/Mall/Restaurants...IH-35/Loop 1604 Exchange [IKEA, Forum Center]**Property is also For Sale**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18307 Valencia Vista have any available units?
18307 Valencia Vista has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18307 Valencia Vista have?
Some of 18307 Valencia Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18307 Valencia Vista currently offering any rent specials?
18307 Valencia Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18307 Valencia Vista pet-friendly?
No, 18307 Valencia Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18307 Valencia Vista offer parking?
Yes, 18307 Valencia Vista does offer parking.
Does 18307 Valencia Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18307 Valencia Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18307 Valencia Vista have a pool?
No, 18307 Valencia Vista does not have a pool.
Does 18307 Valencia Vista have accessible units?
No, 18307 Valencia Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 18307 Valencia Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 18307 Valencia Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18307 Valencia Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity