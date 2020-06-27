183 BANGOR DR .

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1 Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath In University Park - Located in the University Park & Woodlawn Heights neighborhood, near St Mary's University and Culebra/Hillcrest.



This 3 bedroom 2 bath has an open living area and kitchen. Master Bedroom and Bath is nicely sized. additional 2 bedrooms are roomy and near 2nd bath. Home is a corner lot with parking space and gated backyard. An additional storage shed is also located in backyard. Home is approximately 1,000 square feet.



Please note home has no central AC - tenant will need to provide AC window units.

Pets Allowed, conditions apply.



If additional information is needed or if interested in scheduling a viewing, please call 210-503-8000 or visit us www.keyrentersanantonio.com.



