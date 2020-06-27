All apartments in San Antonio
183 BANGOR DR .
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

183 BANGOR DR .

183 Bangor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

183 Bangor Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Third World

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Charming 1 Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath In University Park - Located in the University Park & Woodlawn Heights neighborhood, near St Mary's University and Culebra/Hillcrest.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath has an open living area and kitchen. Master Bedroom and Bath is nicely sized. additional 2 bedrooms are roomy and near 2nd bath. Home is a corner lot with parking space and gated backyard. An additional storage shed is also located in backyard. Home is approximately 1,000 square feet.

Please note home has no central AC - tenant will need to provide AC window units.
Pets Allowed, conditions apply.

If additional information is needed or if interested in scheduling a viewing, please call 210-503-8000 or visit us www.keyrentersanantonio.com.

(RLNE5063913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 BANGOR DR . have any available units?
183 BANGOR DR . doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 BANGOR DR . have?
Some of 183 BANGOR DR .'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 BANGOR DR . currently offering any rent specials?
183 BANGOR DR . is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 BANGOR DR . pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 BANGOR DR . is pet friendly.
Does 183 BANGOR DR . offer parking?
Yes, 183 BANGOR DR . offers parking.
Does 183 BANGOR DR . have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 BANGOR DR . does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 BANGOR DR . have a pool?
No, 183 BANGOR DR . does not have a pool.
Does 183 BANGOR DR . have accessible units?
No, 183 BANGOR DR . does not have accessible units.
Does 183 BANGOR DR . have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 BANGOR DR . does not have units with dishwashers.
