All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1828 N Hackberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1828 N Hackberry
Last updated February 16 2020 at 10:46 PM

1828 N Hackberry

1828 North Hackberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1828 North Hackberry Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE, DEPOSIT WITH PAYMENT OPTIONS. On a tree-lined street near E. Grayson Restaurants, Pearl District, within a 7 min. walk/3 min scooter ride. Easy access to Ft Sam Houston's-New Braunfels gate. A quick jog to Brackenridge Park, Riverwalk, Witte Museum & Zoo. This Gem of a Home is on-point offering 2 BR w/3rd BR option, Formal Dining, High Ceilings, Hard Wood Flrs, Granite, w/Appliances including Washer and Dryer, Recessed lighting, a Backyard Oasis for hosting any gathering

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 N Hackberry have any available units?
1828 N Hackberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1828 N Hackberry currently offering any rent specials?
1828 N Hackberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 N Hackberry pet-friendly?
No, 1828 N Hackberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1828 N Hackberry offer parking?
No, 1828 N Hackberry does not offer parking.
Does 1828 N Hackberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 N Hackberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 N Hackberry have a pool?
No, 1828 N Hackberry does not have a pool.
Does 1828 N Hackberry have accessible units?
No, 1828 N Hackberry does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 N Hackberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 N Hackberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 N Hackberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 1828 N Hackberry does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio