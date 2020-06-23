1828 N Hackberry

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE, DEPOSIT WITH PAYMENT OPTIONS. On a tree-lined street near E. Grayson Restaurants, Pearl District, within a 7 min. walk/3 min scooter ride. Easy access to Ft Sam Houston's-New Braunfels gate. A quick jog to Brackenridge Park, Riverwalk, Witte Museum & Zoo. This Gem of a Home is on-point offering 2 BR w/3rd BR option, Formal Dining, High Ceilings, Hard Wood Flrs, Granite, w/Appliances including Washer and Dryer, Recessed lighting, a Backyard Oasis for hosting any gathering